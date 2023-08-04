Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,329. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

