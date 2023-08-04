Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.42. The company had a trading volume of 251,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,996. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.