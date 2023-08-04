Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,374,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

