Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 1,668,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

