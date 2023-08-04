Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $442.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

