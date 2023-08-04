Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,325 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

