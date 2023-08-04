William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Assurant Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.41. 44,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.57. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

