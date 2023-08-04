Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 8,505,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Williams Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
