Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. 394,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,049. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

