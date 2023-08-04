Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.73.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 213,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 128,886 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

