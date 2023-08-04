WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $53.52

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.52, but opened at $50.85. WPP shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 41,674 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in WPP by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WPP by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.