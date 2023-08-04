WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $53.52

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.52, but opened at $50.85. WPP shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 41,674 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.
The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
