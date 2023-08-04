X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 0.4%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 40,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 17,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

