Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Xiaomi Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.
About Xiaomi
Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xiaomi
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.