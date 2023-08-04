XY Capital Ltd Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,143,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,745. The stock has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

