Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 139046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,498 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Up 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.49.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

