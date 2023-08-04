Zacks Research Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 612,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,324. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.