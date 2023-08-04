Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.70 million-$964.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.86.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.53. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

