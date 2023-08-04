ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of ZI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

