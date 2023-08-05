10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.42.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,633. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,126 over the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

