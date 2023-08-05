20,818 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.