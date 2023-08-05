225,796 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,796 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.51.

SHOP opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

