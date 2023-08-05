42-coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267.35 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $37,718.77 or 1.30028965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $267.35 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00284134 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020750 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003425 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.