481,155 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

