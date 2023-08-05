5,413 Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Acquired by Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 107,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 373,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

