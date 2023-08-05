7,188 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

