AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

AAON Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 767,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.82. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09.

Shares of AAON are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 16th.

AAON Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AAON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in AAON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AAON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

