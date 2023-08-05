AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.