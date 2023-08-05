Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Down 4.1%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 18,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 24,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

