Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. 40,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,331. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 403,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

