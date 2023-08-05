ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
ACIW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.
In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
