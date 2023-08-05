ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

ACIW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

