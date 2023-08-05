Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Acushnet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 340,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,799. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

