Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.24. 340,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,799. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

