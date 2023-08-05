Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 10.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 266,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 963,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $987.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.