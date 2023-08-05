Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,586 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Adobe worth $409,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

