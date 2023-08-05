Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,334 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.4% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.88. 2,462,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,605. The company has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.44 and its 200 day moving average is $406.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.