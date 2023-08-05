AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

AdTheorent Trading Up 1.2 %

AdTheorent stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.65. 174,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,442. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

About AdTheorent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdTheorent by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth $15,679,000. Caz Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 820.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 470,773 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

