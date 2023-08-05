AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
AdTheorent Trading Up 1.2 %
AdTheorent stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.65. 174,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,442. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.67.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.12%.
About AdTheorent
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
