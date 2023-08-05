Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.23. 1,116,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 359,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after buying an additional 120,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 228.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

