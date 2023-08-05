Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.28 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.93-1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $9.71 on Friday, reaching $112.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,543. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock worth $1,489,240. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

