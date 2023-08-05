Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.98

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.98 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 251.43 ($3.23). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 115,257 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of £534.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Eddie Johnson bought 19,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £50,119.68 ($64,346.75). 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

