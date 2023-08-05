AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

Shares of AES stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. 7,884,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. AES has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.19%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after buying an additional 873,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 756,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after buying an additional 631,641 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

