Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Separately, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $254.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 3,552.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.