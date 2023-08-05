Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 302,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,527. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGIO. SVB Securities cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $858,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,703 shares of company stock worth $754,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 438,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,837,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.