Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Trading Up 6.1%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 1,565,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,821% from the average session volume of 81,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.