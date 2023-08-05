Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.80 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 14.9 %

ATSG stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 1,873,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

