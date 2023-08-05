Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Airbnb Price Performance
NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $140.17. 8,623,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,955. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb
In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.74.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Featured Articles
