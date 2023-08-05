Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.74.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,955. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock valued at $340,099,419. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.