Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.73.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

