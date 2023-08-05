Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 1%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.91). 79,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 510,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.93).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.15. The firm has a market cap of £438.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,856.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Duncan Magrath sold 347,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.07), for a total value of £560,141.54 ($719,144.36). Corporate insiders own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

