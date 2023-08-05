Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at KeyCorp

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. 192,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 448.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 646,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

