Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 30,030 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.